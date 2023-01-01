2020 Infiniti QX60

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 2 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10622676

10622676 Stock #: 16656

16656 VIN: 5N1DL0MM7LC526100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16656

Mileage 44,232 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.