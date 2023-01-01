$28,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2020 Jeep Compass
2020 Jeep Compass
Altitude
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$28,498
+ taxes & licensing
90,364KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10507044
- Stock #: D8924
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB3LT143346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,364 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package. This SUV has 90,364 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Altitude. If you need more luxurious features in your SUV, then the Compass Altitude is the one to get. Features include HID headlamps and LED taillights, the all new UConnect 4 multimedia system with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Bluetooth streaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. You'll also get gloss black interior and exterior accents, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless n'Go.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB3LT143346.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2