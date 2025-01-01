$30,500+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,460KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG8LC281999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Detection, ParkSense
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 90,460 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The Grand Cherokee Limited is a step above the Altitude trim and offers a long list of amazing features that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4 infotainment system, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and unique aluminum wheels. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG8LC281999.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee