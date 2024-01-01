$38,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4x4 Two Tops Leather Navigation Back Up Cam
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4x4 Two Tops Leather Navigation Back Up Cam
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
85,656KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXEN4LW294002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16837
- Mileage 85,656 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus AWD Leather Navigation Panoroof 145,531 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport | NEW TIRES | BLISS | Moonroof 92,304 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2dr Cpe Nice Local Trade in! 186,015 KM $9,795 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Two Guys Quality Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
Call Dealer
905-688-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2020 Jeep Wrangler