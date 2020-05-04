Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

SX V6 | Premium Leather | Cooled Seat | Navigation

2020 Kia Sorento

SX V6 | Premium Leather | Cooled Seat | Navigation

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Sale Price

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4959651
  • Stock #: 4262A
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA53LG616865
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Locally traded 2020 Fully Loaded Kia Sorento SX V6. Capable upto 5000lb towing power with all luxury items. Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Leather Interior, 360 Degree Camera, and all.

 

HISTORY: Local Trade - No Accident History - CarFax Verified - Excellent Condition - Low Mileage - 

 

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

 

Kia Certified Pre-Owned Available: Warranty Extension Available from just $799 that includes (3) Oil Changes, Kia Vehicle Exchange Program, and Preferred Bank Prime Rate.  

 

SAFETY FEATURES : Blindspot Alert - Lane Departure Warning - Forward Collision Avoidance Alert - Lane Assist - 360 Degree Camera - Front and Rear Sensor - Rear Cross Collision Avoid Assist - Advanced Smart Cruise Control - Electronic Parking Brake - Driver Attention Alert - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

 

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Ventilated Front Seat - Heated Front and Rear Seat - Heated Steering, uVO Intelligence System - Navigation System - Harmon Kardon Premium Audio System - 19inch Alloy Wheel - Chrome Roof Rail - Smart Auto High Beam System - Premium Leather Interior - LED Fog Light - Dual Automatic Climate Control - Driver Memory Seat Setting - Smart Power Liftgate

 

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.3L GDI Engine - UVO Intelligence - Voice Command - Push Start- Keyless Entry - FM/AM/SAT - Android Auto - APple CarPlay - 50:50 Fold Into Floor 3rd Row - 3rd Row Seat - Express Windows - Automatic Folding Mirror - Automatic headlight - Dynamic Bending Headlights

 

DEALERSHIP Kia of St. Catharines believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices.  Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers.  All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification.  Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura.  Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream.  Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

 

FINANCIAL - Kia of St. Catharines offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions.  Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place.  There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle.  If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible.  Better yet, drop by and see us in person.

 

*Vehicles older than 7 years may require special financing from the customer end or contact us for more information*

 

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas.  Also Now serving GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist

