2020 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve NAV | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 502399X
- Mileage 118,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Highlighted Features:
Premium Revel Audio System with 14 speakers for a concert-like experience
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System and SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment
Panoramic Vista Roof for stunning open views
Luxury Leather Heated Comfort Seats with memory settings for added convenience
Power Liftgate and remote keyless entry for effortless access
Heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Power-adjustable driver & passenger seats
Navigation system with real-time traffic updates
Safety & Assistance:
Rearview camera and front fog lights for enhanced visibility
Blind spot detection, dual front & side airbags, knee airbag, and more
Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, and brake assist for confident handling
Emergency communication system with SYNC 3 911 Assist
Performance & Style:
3.81 Axle Ratio with 4-wheel independent suspension for a smooth ride
19''' Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
Auto-dimming mirrors, auto high-beam headlights, and fully automatic lighting
Roof rails, spoiler, and stylish body-colour bumpers
Convenience Features:
Power windows, power steering, and tilt/telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel
Garage door transmitter, compass, trip computer, and tachometer
Rain-sensing wipers, rear window wiper, and rear window defroster
Whether you're commuting in comfort or heading out on a road trip, this vehicle is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable and luxurious.
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
