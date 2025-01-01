2020 Lincoln Corsair

Menu
Account
Sign In
Enjoy the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and performance with this well-equipped vehicle! With standout features and premium touches throughout, this SUV is built to impress every time you get behind the wheel.<br><br> Highlighted Features:<br><br>Premium Revel Audio System with 14 speakers for a concert-like experience<br>Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System and SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment<br>Panoramic Vista Roof for stunning open views<br>Luxury Leather Heated Comfort Seats with memory settings for added convenience<br>Power Liftgate and remote keyless entry for effortless access<br>Heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort<br>Power-adjustable driver & passenger seats<br>Navigation system with real-time traffic updates<br><br> Safety & Assistance:<br><br>Rearview camera and front fog lights for enhanced visibility<br>Blind spot detection, dual front & side airbags, knee airbag, and more<br>Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, and brake assist for confident handling<br>Emergency communication system with SYNC 3 911 Assist<br><br> Performance & Style:<br><br>3.81 Axle Ratio with 4-wheel independent suspension for a smooth ride<br>19 Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels<br>Auto-dimming mirrors, auto high-beam headlights, and fully automatic lighting<br>Roof rails, spoiler, and stylish body-colour bumpers<br><br> Convenience Features:<br><br>Power windows, power steering, and tilt/telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel<br>Garage door transmitter, compass, trip computer, and tachometer<br>Rain-sensing wipers, rear window wiper, and rear window defroster<br><br>Whether youre commuting in comfort or heading out on a road trip, this vehicle is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable and luxurious.<br><br><p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2020 Lincoln Corsair

118,951 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve NAV | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle
12411564

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve NAV | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 12411564
  2. 12411564
  3. 12411564
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2DH7LUL14482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 502399X
  • Mileage 118,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and performance with this well-equipped vehicle! With standout features and premium touches throughout, this SUV is built to impress every time you get behind the wheel.

Highlighted Features:

Premium Revel Audio System with 14 speakers for a concert-like experience
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System and SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment
Panoramic Vista Roof for stunning open views
Luxury Leather Heated Comfort Seats with memory settings for added convenience
Power Liftgate and remote keyless entry for effortless access
Heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Power-adjustable driver & passenger seats
Navigation system with real-time traffic updates

Safety & Assistance:

Rearview camera and front fog lights for enhanced visibility
Blind spot detection, dual front & side airbags, knee airbag, and more
Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, and brake assist for confident handling
Emergency communication system with SYNC 3 911 Assist

Performance & Style:

3.81 Axle Ratio with 4-wheel independent suspension for a smooth ride
19''' Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
Auto-dimming mirrors, auto high-beam headlights, and fully automatic lighting
Roof rails, spoiler, and stylish body-colour bumpers

Convenience Features:

Power windows, power steering, and tilt/telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel
Garage door transmitter, compass, trip computer, and tachometer
Rain-sensing wipers, rear window wiper, and rear window defroster

Whether you're commuting in comfort or heading out on a road trip, this vehicle is loaded with features to make every drive enjoyable and luxurious.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks TECH PKG | MOONROOF for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks TECH PKG | MOONROOF 44,740 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape NAV | SE SPORT APPEARANCE PKG | HEATED FRONT SEATS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Ford Escape NAV | SE SPORT APPEARANCE PKG | HEATED FRONT SEATS 74,471 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 CARPLAY for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 CARPLAY 26,810 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2020 Lincoln Corsair