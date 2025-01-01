$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Standard STANDARD AWD
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Standard STANDARD AWD
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2020 Tan Lincoln Corsair Standard AWD, a steady among SUVs with its comprehensive handling provided by the all-wheel-drive system. This SUV exhibits an elegance with its alloy wheels and body finishes that blend seamlessly for a commanding presence on the road.
Step inside to experience a tastefully designed interior featuring leatherette trims accented by aluminum touches. The leather steering wheel teams up with heated front seats to ensure comfort is paramount during every drive. Theres attention to the drivers needs with power seats, power windows, and remote start adding convenience to your daily routine.
This Lincoln Corsair is loaded with technology that enhances your driving experience. Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, while the backup camera and parking sensors make maneuvering a breeze. Safety is prioritized with lane assist and brake assist features working to keep you secure. In addition, the Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, and a Wi-Fi hotspot ensure entertainment and connectivity are at your fingertips.
If youre someone who desires comfort along with advanced specifications in their SUV, this Lincoln Corsair is calling your name. Dont miss your chance to own this harmonious blend of luxury and technology. Reach out to the dealership today for more information and to schedule your test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
