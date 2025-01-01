Menu
Meet the 2020 Tan Lincoln Corsair Standard AWD, a steady among SUVs with its comprehensive handling provided by the all-wheel-drive system. This SUV exhibits an elegance with its alloy wheels and body finishes that blend seamlessly for a commanding presence on the road. Step inside to experience a tastefully designed interior featuring leatherette trims accented by aluminum touches. The leather steering wheel teams up with heated front seats to ensure comfort is paramount during every drive. Theres attention to the drivers needs with power seats, power windows, and remote start adding convenience to your daily routine. This Lincoln Corsair is loaded with technology that enhances your driving experience. Stay on course with the integrated navigation system, while the backup camera and parking sensors make maneuvering a breeze. Safety is prioritized with lane assist and brake assist features working to keep you secure. In addition, the Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, and a Wi-Fi hotspot ensure entertainment and connectivity are at your fingertips. If youre someone who desires comfort along with advanced specifications in their SUV, this Lincoln Corsair is calling your name. Dont miss your chance to own this harmonious blend of luxury and technology. Reach out to the dealership today for more information and to schedule your test drive.

2020 Lincoln Corsair

90,387 KM

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
90,387KM
VIN 5LMCJ1D99LUL14597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

