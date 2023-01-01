2020 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 2 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10622679

10622679 Stock #: 16657

16657 VIN: JM3KFACM2L0773964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16657

Mileage 98,281 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.