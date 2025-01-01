Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance, Heated Seats</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2020 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2020 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicles makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2020 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 136,445 kms. Its blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nMIKrLESCwiHTRvSMymKGQDe8k+WxgNJ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CX-5s trim level is GT Turbo. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2020 Mazda CX-5

136,445 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT TURBO

Watch This Vehicle
13128341

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT TURBO

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,445KM
VIN JM3KFBDY2L0812933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance, Heated Seats


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2020 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today.

The 2020 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2020 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 136,445 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-5's trim level is GT Turbo. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 109,557 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Sh-Awd for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Sh-Awd 118,051 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Kia Soul EX 155,711 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2020 Mazda CX-5