2020 Mazda CX-5
GT TURBO
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT TURBO
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,445KM
VIN JM3KFBDY2L0812933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,445 KM
Vehicle Description
Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance, Heated Seats
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today.
The 2020 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2020 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 136,445 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT Turbo. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
