2020 Mazda MAZDA3
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX
7,607KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8328669
- Stock #: D6748
- VIN: JM1BPAK74L1161180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,607 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is for sale today.
Like all Mazdas, this 2020 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capturing movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel and top notch technology for the modern era.This low mileage hatchback has just 7,607 kms. It's snowflake white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GX. This Mazda3 Sport is packed with a long list of modern features that includes an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with MAZDA CONNECT, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, advanced blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert systems plus heated front seats. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key for push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cam Bs P/group Ac Cc Hs Auto 16-al.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Overall height: 1,440 mm
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,833 kg
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L
Overall Length: 4,459 mm
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Curb weight: 1,358 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Wheelbase : 2,726 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm
CAM BS P/GROUP AC CC HS AUTO 16-AL
