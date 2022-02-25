2020 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 , 6 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8328669

8328669 Stock #: D6748

D6748 VIN: JM1BPAK74L1161180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,607 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Overall height: 1,440 mm Rear Head Room: 946 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm Front Head Room: 965 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,833 kg AM/FM/HD Radio Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L Overall Length: 4,459 mm Rear Leg Room: 891 mm Curb weight: 1,358 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Overall Width: 1,797 mm Wheelbase : 2,726 mm Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm CAM BS P/GROUP AC CC HS AUTO 16-AL

