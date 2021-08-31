2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$279,000 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 9 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7805007

Stock #: D6259

VIN: W1NYC7HJ7LX340346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,961 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch Chrome Grille ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Tires: Profile: 45 Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Aluminum spare wheel rim Convenience Heated Windshield Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Suspension class: Sport Trailing link rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Twin Turbo Cornering Lights Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Conventional Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru AC power outlet: 1 Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Tires: Speed Rating: W Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim Memorized Settings including steering wheel Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 10 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 18.1 L/100 km Tires: Width: 285 mm Urethane shift knob trim Fuel Capacity: 100 L Front Head Room: 1,027 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Front Hip Room: 1,445 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Wheel Diameter: 21 Diameter of tires: 21.0" Wheelbase: 2,890 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Total Number of Speakers: 15 Overall height: 1,966 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,200 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,457 mm Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Burmester Curb weight: 2,650 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Active Park Assist automated reverse sensing system Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Type of tires: Summer Performance Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation AMG G 63 4MATIC SUV RED-LEATH Fuel Consumption: Highway: 15.6 L/100 km Mercedes me connect w/3-year complimentary trial Max Cargo Capacity : 1,246 L Overall Length : 4,873 mm Overall Width: 1,984 mm Rear Head Room : 1,028 mm Front Leg Room : 982 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,004 mm Exterior Parking Camera : Active Parking Assist automated Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking

