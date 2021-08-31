This 2020 Mercedes Benz G-Class is for sale today.
True to it form, this ultramodern SUV offers high end materials, excellent road presence and timeless style. With beloved door handles that feel as precise as a bank-vault, they lead into a spacious, state-of-the-art, and artfully furnished cabin that is ready for royalty. After four decades of conquering terrain on every continent, this G-Class is ready, willing and able to accomplish any journey you put in front of it.This SUV has 57,961 kms. It's selenite grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V8 32V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our G-Class's trim level is AMG 63 4MATIC. Rugged enough for off road, and refined enough for the city, this AMG G63 comes with heated leather seats, power front seats with memory, a heated steering wheel, LED 64 color ambient lighting, heated power side mirrors with power folding, three power outlets including a 115V household style, 12.3 inch displays for both the infotainment and instrument cluster, navigation, Bluetooth, Linguatronic voice control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB ports, and a Burmester Surround Sound System, you can always stay connected and comfortable no matter how rough the trail. For real off-road credentials, you get a biturbocharged motor with AMG upgrades, astounding suspension, dual side pipe exhaust, three lockable differentials, and a trailer hitch. All of this capability and comfort comes in a familiar and boxy package with modern and refined exterior styling along with active LED lighting, PRE-SAFE, and active assistance for braking, distance keeping, traffic sign recognition, blind spot, lane keeping, and parking keep you in safety and style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Amg G 63 4matic Suv Red-leath.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Grille
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Tires: Profile: 45
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Heated Windshield
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Rigid axle rear suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Trailing link rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Twin Turbo
Cornering Lights
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Conventional
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
AC power outlet: 1
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 10
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Rear Hip Room: 1,453 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 18.1 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 285 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Capacity: 100 L
Front Head Room: 1,027 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,445 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Wheel Diameter: 21
Diameter of tires: 21.0"
Wheelbase: 2,890 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Total Number of Speakers: 15
Overall height: 1,966 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,200 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,457 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Burmester
Curb weight: 2,650 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Active Park Assist automated reverse sensing system