Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

45,617 KM

Details Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper Cooper ALL4

Watch This Vehicle
11931878

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper Cooper ALL4

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 11931878
  2. 11931878
  3. 11931878
  4. 11931878
  5. 11931878
  6. 11931878
  7. 11931878
  8. 11931878
  9. 11931878
  10. 11931878
  11. 11931878
  12. 11931878
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,617KM
VIN WMZYW5C06L3M01209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 4WD Crew Cab Short Box LS Cheyenne Edition for sale in St Catharines, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 4WD Crew Cab Short Box LS Cheyenne Edition 292,626 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD 4dr LT w/2LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD 4dr LT w/2LT 156,319 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD 4dr LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD 4dr LT 112,513 KM $18,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman