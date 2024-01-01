$19,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,201KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC789756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 118,201 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SV. This Rogue SV comes with some amazing safety and driver assistance programs like intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and blind spot warning. This SUV is also equipped with loads of style and comfort with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, remote start, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, heated front seats, and power drivers seat while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth calling and streaming.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2020 Nissan Rogue