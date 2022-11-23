Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

51,634 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats Bluetooth

Location

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Used
  • Listing ID: 9408145
  • Stock #: 16054
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT0LC789826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,634 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

