2020 Nissan Sentra

62,929 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CARPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,929KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV1LY276737

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40818
  • Mileage 62,929 KM

Experience the perfect blend of style, technology, and comfort in this Nissan sedan. Equipped with a CVT with Xtronic transmission and featuring a sleek Charcoal interior with upgraded cloth seat trim, this vehicle is designed for an exceptional driving experience.

Key Features:

Wheels & Brakes: Enjoy smooth rides on 16 alloy wheels complemented by 4-wheel disc brakes and ABS.
Audio & Connectivity: Stay entertained with a 6-speaker AM/FM radio system featuring SiriusXM and NissanConnect with an 8 color display, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Comfort & Convenience: Automatic temperature control, front dual-zone A/C, and heated front bucket seats ensure you travel in comfort. Additional features include power windows, power door mirrors, and remote keyless entry.
Safety: Drive with confidence with advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Warning, dual front impact airbags, dual front side impact airbags, and rear side impact airbags. The vehicle also includes Electronic Stability Control, a panic alarm, and a security system.
Exterior: The body-color bumpers and heated door mirrors enhance the sleek look, while the fully automatic and auto high-beam headlights ensure optimal visibility.
Interior: The cabin is equipped with illuminated entry, a driver and passenger vanity mirror, an overhead console, and a trip computer. The split-folding rear seat and steering wheel-mounted audio controls add to the convenience.
Additional Features: Benefit from the full tank of fuel, floor mats, and advanced technology like the rear parking sensors and the emergency communication system.

This Nissan sedan offers a seamless driving experience with its superior design and comprehensive feature set. Discover the ideal combination of innovation, safety, and comfort today!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-XXXX

905-684-8791

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2020 Nissan Sentra