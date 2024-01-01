2020 Nissan Sentra

$20,495+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40818
- Mileage 62,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
Wheels & Brakes: Enjoy smooth rides on 16 alloy wheels complemented by 4-wheel disc brakes and ABS.
Audio & Connectivity: Stay entertained with a 6-speaker AM/FM radio system featuring SiriusXM and NissanConnect with an 8 color display, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Comfort & Convenience: Automatic temperature control, front dual-zone A/C, and heated front bucket seats ensure you travel in comfort. Additional features include power windows, power door mirrors, and remote keyless entry.
Safety: Drive with confidence with advanced safety features such as Blind Spot Warning, dual front impact airbags, dual front side impact airbags, and rear side impact airbags. The vehicle also includes Electronic Stability Control, a panic alarm, and a security system.
Exterior: The body-color bumpers and heated door mirrors enhance the sleek look, while the fully automatic and auto high-beam headlights ensure optimal visibility.
Interior: The cabin is equipped with illuminated entry, a driver and passenger vanity mirror, an overhead console, and a trip computer. The split-folding rear seat and steering wheel-mounted audio controls add to the convenience.
Additional Features: Benefit from the full tank of fuel, floor mats, and advanced technology like the rear parking sensors and the emergency communication system.
This Nissan sedan offers a seamless driving experience with its superior design and comprehensive feature set. Discover the ideal combination of innovation, safety, and comfort today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
