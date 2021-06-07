Menu
2020 RAM 1500

13,201 KM

$48,998

+ tax & licensing
$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic ST

2020 RAM 1500

Classic ST

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7279196
  • Stock #: D5827
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT0LG265666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, HEMI CREW NIGHT-ED CAM 10W-P/SEAT HS HTD-S/W APPLE 7 -TOUCH 20 -BLK SPORT-HOOD TOW-PKG REMOTE!

This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 13,201 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is ST. This Ram ST 1500 Classic is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, 6 Speaker Audio Systme, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi Crew Night-ed Cam 10w-p/seat Hs Htd-s/w Apple 7 -touch 20 -blk Sport-hood Tow-pkg Remote.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT0LG265666.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Black grille
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Rigid axle rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Black bumpers
Vinyl seat upholstery
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Argent styled steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.6 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,969 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,307 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Halogen aero-composite headlights
3 USB ports
HEMI CREW NIGHT-ED CAM 10W-P/SEAT HS HTD-S/W APPLE 7 -TOUCH 20 -BLK SPORT-HOOD TOW-PKG REMOTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

