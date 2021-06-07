2020 RAM 1500

$48,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 2 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7279196

7279196 Stock #: D5827

D5827 VIN: 3C6RR7KT0LG265666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,201 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Black grille Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Automatic locking hubs Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Black bumpers Vinyl seat upholstery Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Argent styled steel rims Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.6 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio HD auxilliary engine cooler Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km Overall height: 1,969 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,307 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Halogen aero-composite headlights 3 USB ports HEMI CREW NIGHT-ED CAM 10W-P/SEAT HS HTD-S/W APPLE 7 -TOUCH 20 -BLK SPORT-HOOD TOW-PKG REMOTE

