The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 13,201 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is ST. This Ram ST 1500 Classic is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, 6 Speaker Audio Systme, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi Crew Night-ed Cam 10w-p/seat Hs Htd-s/w Apple 7 -touch 20 -blk Sport-hood Tow-pkg Remote. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT0LG265666.
