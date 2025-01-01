Menu
This 2020 Ram 3500 is for sale today. 

This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. Its no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 129,325 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. 

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DJ0LG113526. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2020 RAM 3500

129,325 KM

$40,500

+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$40,500

+ taxes & licensing

129,325KM
VIN 3C63R3DJ0LG113526

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,325 KM

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2020 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. It's no wonder it won Motor Trends - Truck of the Year award!!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 129,325 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DJ0LG113526.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$40,500

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2020 RAM 3500