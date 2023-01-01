Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

71,293 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Sport-tech Manual Leather Sunroof Back Up Cam Nav

Sport-tech Manual Leather Sunroof Back Up Cam Nav

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,293KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472646
  • Stock #: 16630
  • VIN: JF1VA1J60L9811489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16630
  • Mileage 71,293 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

