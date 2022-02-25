2020 Toyota Camry

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 5 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8357721

8357721 Stock #: D6761

D6761 VIN: 4T1G11AK7LU928818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,556 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Vehicle Emissions: SULEV Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Silver aluminum rims Front Head Room: 973 mm Rear Head Room: 965 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Rear Leg Room: 965 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Wheelbase: 2,824 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,029 kg Overall height: 1,445 mm Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Max cargo capacity: 428 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm Overall Width: 1,839 mm Curb weight: 1,515 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,895 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Front Seat Type : Sport bucket LEATH/CLOTH CAM P/SEAT HS ALLOYS Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.