2020 Toyota Camry
SE
79,556KM
Used
- Stock #: D6761
- VIN: 4T1G11AK7LU928818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,556 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2020 Toyota Camry is for sale today.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 79,556 kms. It's pre-dawn grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra comfort and tech features such as leatherette heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath/cloth Cam P/seat Hs Alloys.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2020 Toyota Camry is for sale today.

Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 79,556 kms. It's pre-dawn grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra comfort and tech features such as leatherette heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath/cloth Cam P/seat Hs Alloys.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Silver aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Head Room: 965 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,029 kg
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Curb weight: 1,515 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,895 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
LEATH/CLOTH CAM P/SEAT HS ALLOYS
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
