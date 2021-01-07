This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
This all new 2020 Corolla was built to bring you to the moments that matter most. With next generation technology for safety, driver assistance, fuel efficiency, and fun, getting to those moments became way cooler. Built with the quality and reliability you expect of a car bearing the Corolla name, this all new Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease, grace, and dignity. This sedan has 40,430 kms. It's barcelona red metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this LE Corolla gets you some heated seats, keyless entry, blind spot monitoring, and automatic climate control. Every Corolla is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. This is their driver assistance program complete with a pre collision system, pedestrian and bicycle detection, automatic highbeams, lane keep assist with departure warning, and dynamic adaptive cruise. This sedan offers even more surprises with Scout GPS, Apple CarPlay, Toyota Connected services, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, and aux/USB inputs with a 8 inch display providing infotainment, and voice recognition, steering wheel audio control, 4.2 inch instrument display with a backup camera monitor, and LED lighting providing convenience and safety. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bs Ld Cam Touch-screen Hs Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Overall Width: 1,780 mm
Max cargo capacity: 371 L
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,785 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
BS LD CAM TOUCH-SCREEN HS AUTO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.