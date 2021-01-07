Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Piano black dash trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Metal-look/piano black center console trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Overall Width: 1,780 mm Max cargo capacity: 371 L Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Rear Head Room: 942 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,630 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,785 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm Manual child safety locks Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Mobile Phone App Mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS) BS LD CAM TOUCH-SCREEN HS AUTO

