$29,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9232990
- Stock #: D7580
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE9LP016578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2