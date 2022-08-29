Listing ID: 9232990

9232990 Stock #: D7580

D7580 VIN: 5YFBPRBE9LP016578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.