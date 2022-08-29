Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

$29,998

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Used
  • Listing ID: 9232990
  • Stock #: D7580
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE9LP016578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.

Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



