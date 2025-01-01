$35,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
SE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,565KM
VIN 5TDXZ3DC0LS054670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2020 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.
This Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.This van has 129,565 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this impressive Toyota Sienna SE is a great choice as it offers leather heated seats, a power liftgate and rear side doors, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 audio, Scout GPS Link and Toyota app suite connect, sporty aluminum wheels and remote keyless entry. Additional features include Toyota Safety Sense technology such as blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, steering assist with lane departure alert and lane keep assist, automatic highbeams control, forward collision warning, distance pacing cruise control and comfort features such as dual zone climate control, power front captain chairs and reclining seats in all three rows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
