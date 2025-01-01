$31,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Acura TLX
Platinum Elite SH-AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
104,676KM
VIN 19UUB6F99MA800446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,676 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Acura TLX is for sale today.
This Acura TLX is a quality built mid size sedan with plenty of luxury details and a refined ride that challenges even the more expensive rivals within its class. What this TLX represents is modern technology coupled with a crisp exterior design and loads of highly advanced tech options available through the trim range. With such a fun driving dynamic and bold styling, it easily rivals the more luxurious and high class German competition within its segment.This sedan has 104,676 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
