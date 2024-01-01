$35,998+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,337KM
VIN 5UXTY5C07M9F90909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 BMW X3 is for sale today.
Easily topping the charts as one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adopts a clean and minimalist design for an elegant look while the performance and handling is as sharp and responsive as most sports cars out there. The X3 offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced tech features. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This SUV has 59,337 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive30i. .This BMW X3 offers a host of amazing features such as a twin power turbo engine mated to a sporty transmission with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, elegant aluminum alloy wheels, auto dimming side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, power tailgate access, front and rear fog lamps, a powerful 12 speaker stereo with voice activated on board navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, sports heated front power adjustable seats, a sports heated leather and metal steering wheel, ConnectedDrive selective service internet access, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, cruise control, genuine wood and metal look interior panel inserts, leatherette upholstered seats, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensor, active forward collision protection alert, lane departure warning, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 BMW X3