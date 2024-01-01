Menu
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2021 BMW X3 is for sale today.

Easily topping the charts as one of the best premium SUVs, this BMW X3 adopts a clean and minimalist design for an elegant look while the performance and handling is as sharp and responsive as most sports cars out there. The X3 offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced tech features. The exterior reflects BMWs balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3s outgoing personality. This SUV has 43,210 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2021 BMW X3

43,210 KM

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3

xDrive30e

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30e

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,210KM
VIN 5UXTS1C04M9H77552

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E0513
  • Mileage 43,210 KM

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2021 BMW X3 is for sale today.

Easily topping the charts as one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adopts a clean and minimalist design for an elegant look while the performance and handling is as sharp and responsive as most sports cars out there. The X3 offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced tech features. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This SUV has 43,210 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2021 BMW X3