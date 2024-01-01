$45,500+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30e
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30e
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,210KM
VIN 5UXTS1C04M9H77552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E0513
- Mileage 43,210 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 BMW X3 is for sale today.
Easily topping the charts as one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adopts a clean and minimalist design for an elegant look while the performance and handling is as sharp and responsive as most sports cars out there. The X3 offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced tech features. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This SUV has 43,210 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
