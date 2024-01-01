Menu
Low Mileage, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning! You have a lot of options for compact luxury SUVs, but this Cadillac XT4 is the only one that will make you truly stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossovers technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This low mileage SUV has just 29,107 kms. Its shadow metallic;lt platinum/jet black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our XT4s trim level is Luxury. Immerse yourself within the XT4 Luxury with all of its modern features such as plush seating surfaces, power front seats, heated front and rear seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity and a remote engine start. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, rear park assist, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $236.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

2021 Cadillac XT4

29,107 KM

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT4

FWD Luxury

2021 Cadillac XT4

FWD Luxury

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,107KM
VIN 1GYAZAR4XMF021635

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Metallic;lt Platinum/jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5873A
  • Mileage 29,107 KM

Low Mileage, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning!



You have a lot of options for compact luxury SUVs, but this Cadillac XT4 is the only one that will make you truly stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This low mileage SUV has just 29,107 kms. It's shadow metallic;lt platinum/jet black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our XT4's trim level is Luxury. Immerse yourself within the XT4 Luxury with all of its modern features such as plush seating surfaces, power front seats, heated front and rear seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity and a remote engine start. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, rear park assist, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $236.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Power Liftgate| Heated Seats| Heated Steering Wheel| Park Assist| Forward Collision Warning| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Remote Start| Power Seats| SiriusXM| 4G Wi-Fi| Onstar| LED Lights

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2021 Cadillac XT4