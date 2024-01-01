$30,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Cadillac XT4
FWD Luxury
2021 Cadillac XT4
FWD Luxury
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,107KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYAZAR4XMF021635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Metallic;lt Platinum/jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5873A
- Mileage 29,107 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning!
You have a lot of options for compact luxury SUVs, but this Cadillac XT4 is the only one that will make you truly stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This low mileage SUV has just 29,107 kms. It's shadow metallic;lt platinum/jet black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT4's trim level is Luxury. Immerse yourself within the XT4 Luxury with all of its modern features such as plush seating surfaces, power front seats, heated front and rear seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity and a remote engine start. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, rear park assist, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $236.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
You have a lot of options for compact luxury SUVs, but this Cadillac XT4 is the only one that will make you truly stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This low mileage SUV has just 29,107 kms. It's shadow metallic;lt platinum/jet black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT4's trim level is Luxury. Immerse yourself within the XT4 Luxury with all of its modern features such as plush seating surfaces, power front seats, heated front and rear seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity and a remote engine start. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, rear park assist, forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $236.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Power Liftgate| Heated Seats| Heated Steering Wheel| Park Assist| Forward Collision Warning| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Remote Start| Power Seats| SiriusXM| 4G Wi-Fi| Onstar| LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 134,079 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 88,000 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited 222,210 KM $7,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2021 Cadillac XT4