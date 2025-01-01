Menu
Get ready to experience memorable drives with the 2021 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury in a stunning gray finish. Equipped with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine delivering 310 horsepower, this AWD SUV offers a smooth and commanding drive, ideal for all road conditions. The exterior boasts a sophisticated and imposing presence, while the interior is an oasis of comfort and elegance with its premium leather seats and luxurious touches. Indulge in the warmth of heated seats and steer through every journey with ease using the heated steering wheel. The addition of a sunroof/moonroof elevates your travel experience, letting in natural light and fresh air for a more enjoyable ride. Stay connected and entertained on the go with the advanced technology suite including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and satellite radio. With features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and a comprehensive backup camera system, you can navigate with confidence. The remote start and keyless entry are modern conveniences that make your day-to-day routine seamless. This Cadillac XT5 is perfect for those who appreciate luxury, technology, and performance in equal measure. Families and individuals seeking both comfort and reliability will find this vehicle exceptionally fitting. Contact our dealership today for more information and to arrange your test drive. Let this sophisticated SUV be your loyal companion on all your lifes journeys.

2021 Cadillac XT5

66,375 KM

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5

AWD Premium Luxury AWD 4dr Premium Luxury

12701190

2021 Cadillac XT5

AWD Premium Luxury AWD 4dr Premium Luxury

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,375KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS5MZ225449

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,375 KM

Get ready to experience memorable drives with the 2021 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury in a stunning gray finish. Equipped with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine delivering 310 horsepower, this AWD SUV offers a smooth and commanding drive, ideal for all road conditions.
The exterior boasts a sophisticated and imposing presence, while the interior is an oasis of comfort and elegance with its premium leather seats and luxurious touches. Indulge in the warmth of heated seats and steer through every journey with ease using the heated steering wheel. The addition of a sunroof/moonroof elevates your travel experience, letting in natural light and fresh air for a more enjoyable ride.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with the advanced technology suite including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and satellite radio. With features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and a comprehensive backup camera system, you can navigate with confidence. The remote start and keyless entry are modern conveniences that make your day-to-day routine seamless.
This Cadillac XT5 is perfect for those who appreciate luxury, technology, and performance in equal measure. Families and individuals seeking both comfort and reliability will find this vehicle exceptionally fitting. Contact our dealership today for more information and to arrange your test drive. Let this sophisticated SUV be your loyal companion on all your lifes journeys.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2021 Cadillac XT5