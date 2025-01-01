$34,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
AWD Premium Luxury AWD 4dr Premium Luxury
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience memorable drives with the 2021 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury in a stunning gray finish. Equipped with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine delivering 310 horsepower, this AWD SUV offers a smooth and commanding drive, ideal for all road conditions.
The exterior boasts a sophisticated and imposing presence, while the interior is an oasis of comfort and elegance with its premium leather seats and luxurious touches. Indulge in the warmth of heated seats and steer through every journey with ease using the heated steering wheel. The addition of a sunroof/moonroof elevates your travel experience, letting in natural light and fresh air for a more enjoyable ride.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with the advanced technology suite including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and satellite radio. With features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and a comprehensive backup camera system, you can navigate with confidence. The remote start and keyless entry are modern conveniences that make your day-to-day routine seamless.
This Cadillac XT5 is perfect for those who appreciate luxury, technology, and performance in equal measure. Families and individuals seeking both comfort and reliability will find this vehicle exceptionally fitting. Contact our dealership today for more information and to arrange your test drive. Let this sophisticated SUV be your loyal companion on all your lifes journeys.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
