2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$44,498 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10254141

10254141 Stock #: D8658

D8658 VIN: 3GCPYBEK7MG392005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.