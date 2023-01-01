Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

11,900 KM

$44,498

$44,498

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

$44,498

11,900KM
  Listing ID: 10254141
  Stock #: D8658
  VIN: 3GCPYBEK7MG392005

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 11,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 11,900 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and power windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



