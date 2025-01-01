$41,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive RST
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$41,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,836 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab Standard Box 4x4 in bold red is built for those who value power and performance, thanks to its 6.2L V8 engine. This truck offers strong, reliable handling and a robust four-wheel drive system ready to tackle any terrain.
The exterior radiates strength with its commanding presence, while the stylish black interior complements it with a touch of sophistication. Inside, youll find practical functionality blended with comfort features such as power seats and windows, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and heated mirrors for those chilly Canadian mornings.
The Silverado comes equipped with cutting-edge technology including a backup camera, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot, making connectivity seamless. Safety features such as a keyless entry system provide convenience and peace of mind, while adaptive cruise control offers additional comfort on those long drives.
This truck is perfect for adventurous families or professionals looking for a reliable yet powerful vehicle. Contact us today to learn more about this exceptional pickup truck and experience the reliability of Chevrolet. Our team is ready to assist with any inquiries you may have.
833-977-1235