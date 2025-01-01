Menu
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab Standard Box 4x4 in bold red is built for those who value power and performance, thanks to its 6.2L V8 engine. This truck offers strong, reliable handling and a robust four-wheel drive system ready to tackle any terrain. The exterior radiates strength with its commanding presence, while the stylish black interior complements it with a touch of sophistication. Inside, youll find practical functionality blended with comfort features such as power seats and windows, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and heated mirrors for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Silverado comes equipped with cutting-edge technology including a backup camera, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot, making connectivity seamless. Safety features such as a keyless entry system provide convenience and peace of mind, while adaptive cruise control offers additional comfort on those long drives. This truck is perfect for adventurous families or professionals looking for a reliable yet powerful vehicle.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

142,836 KM

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive RST

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive RST

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,836KM
VIN 1GCUYEEL7MZ269723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500