This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 12,047 kms. It's shadow grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Stepping up to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights and LED cargo area lighting, body coloured bumpers and trim, heated front seats and a 10-way power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, dual-zone climate control, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Crew Cab 147inch Rst.
https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall Length: 5,885 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.8 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 91 L
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 2,063 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,918 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
Curb weight: 2,232 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Chevrolet Infotainment 3
Wheelbase : 3,744 mm
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3
4WD Crew Cab 147inch RST
