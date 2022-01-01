2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$65,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8106646

8106646 Stock #: D6550

D6550 VIN: 1GCUYEEDXMZ332306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Shadow Grey Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,047 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/body-colour surround Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Wheel Width: 8.5 Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Length: 5,885 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.8 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 91 L Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,063 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,655 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,918 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm Curb weight: 2,232 kg Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Wheelbase : 3,744 mm Front Head Room : 1,093 mm Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm Audio System Premium Brand : Chevrolet Infotainment 3 4WD Crew Cab 147inch RST

