Two Guys Quality Cars
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Leather Navigation 3rd Row Seat Back Up Camera
Location
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
26,264KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9643801
- Stock #: 16167
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG1MR537465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Child-Safety Locks
Power Lift Gates
