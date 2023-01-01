Menu
2021 Chrysler Pacifica

26,264 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

Leather Navigation 3rd Row Seat Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

26,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9643801
  • Stock #: 16167
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG1MR537465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Child-Safety Locks
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

