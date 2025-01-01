$48,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford Bronco
Badlands 4X4 - Low Mileage
2021 Ford Bronco
Badlands 4X4 - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$48,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,752KM
VIN 1FMEE5DH6MLA68209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Ford Bronco is for sale today.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 49,752 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Badlands 4X4. Torture tested in the most extreme terrain, this Bronco Badlands comes with some impressive off-road equipment such as Bilstein monotube shocks, a front and rear locking differential, a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes, tons of extra storage and removable doors. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring pre-collision assist, forward collision mitigation and a rear view camera, durable seat material, a 50-50 split-folding rear bench seat and a fully molded rubberized floor to make cleaning up after your weekend adventures a breeze.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DH6MLA68209.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Ford Bronco is for sale today.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 49,752 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Badlands 4X4. Torture tested in the most extreme terrain, this Bronco Badlands comes with some impressive off-road equipment such as Bilstein monotube shocks, a front and rear locking differential, a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes, tons of extra storage and removable doors. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring pre-collision assist, forward collision mitigation and a rear view camera, durable seat material, a 50-50 split-folding rear bench seat and a fully molded rubberized floor to make cleaning up after your weekend adventures a breeze.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DH6MLA68209.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium 44,795 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Macan S **LOW KMS - NO ACCIDENTS** 72,416 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
2021 Audi S7 Sportback 2.9T 101,245 KM $61,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$48,500
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Ford Bronco