2021 Ford Bronco Sport
SPORT
11,589KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10128387
- Stock #: D8524
- VIN: 3FMCR9A67MRA89464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,589 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is for sale today.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This low mileage SUV has just 11,589 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9A67MRA89464.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
