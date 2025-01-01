Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the 2021 Ford Escape SE FWD in striking black with a front-wheel-drive layout designed for agile handling and a smooth driving experience. Perfect for those who appreciate refinement and practicality in their daily ride, this SUV offers a modern and confident style. The exterior boasts sleek lines with eye-catching alloy wheels, while the interior combines comfort and convenience with heated front seats, smart device integration, and power windows. With its refined styling and thoughtful design, the Escape is set to impress. Stay connected and safe with advanced technology features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety features including brake assist, lane assist, and cruise control ensure your peace of mind on every journey. Keyless entry and remote start enhance your convenience, making your drives easier and more enjoyable. This SUV is an excellent choice for families and professionals seeking a reliable vehicle that merges style with practicality. Dont miss the opportunity to elevate your driving experience. Contact the dealership today to learn more and schedule a test drive. Let us assist you in making the Ford Escape your own!

2021 Ford Escape

114,577 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SE SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12720816

2021 Ford Escape

SE SE FWD

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 12720816
  2. 12720816
  3. 12720816
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,577KM
VIN 1FMCU0G65MUA17804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the 2021 Ford Escape SE FWD in striking black with a front-wheel-drive layout designed for agile handling and a smooth driving experience. Perfect for those who appreciate refinement and practicality in their daily ride, this SUV offers a modern and confident style.
The exterior boasts sleek lines with eye-catching alloy wheels, while the interior combines comfort and convenience with heated front seats, smart device integration, and power windows. With its refined styling and thoughtful design, the Escape is set to impress.
Stay connected and safe with advanced technology features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety features including brake assist, lane assist, and cruise control ensure your peace of mind on every journey. Keyless entry and remote start enhance your convenience, making your drives easier and more enjoyable.
This SUV is an excellent choice for families and professionals seeking a reliable vehicle that merges style with practicality. Dont miss the opportunity to elevate your driving experience. Contact the dealership today to learn more and schedule a test drive. Let us assist you in making the Ford Escape your own!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT Trail Boss 84,695 KM $49,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS FWD 4dr 2RS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS FWD 4dr 2RS 56,397 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Ultimate Ultimate Sedan for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Ultimate Ultimate Sedan 120,250 KM $20,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2021 Ford Escape