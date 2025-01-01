$19,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SE SE FWD
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,577 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the 2021 Ford Escape SE FWD in striking black with a front-wheel-drive layout designed for agile handling and a smooth driving experience. Perfect for those who appreciate refinement and practicality in their daily ride, this SUV offers a modern and confident style.
The exterior boasts sleek lines with eye-catching alloy wheels, while the interior combines comfort and convenience with heated front seats, smart device integration, and power windows. With its refined styling and thoughtful design, the Escape is set to impress.
Stay connected and safe with advanced technology features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety features including brake assist, lane assist, and cruise control ensure your peace of mind on every journey. Keyless entry and remote start enhance your convenience, making your drives easier and more enjoyable.
This SUV is an excellent choice for families and professionals seeking a reliable vehicle that merges style with practicality. Dont miss the opportunity to elevate your driving experience. Contact the dealership today to learn more and schedule a test drive. Let us assist you in making the Ford Escape your own!
833-977-1235