Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Active Cruise Control, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, 4G LTE

This 2021 Ford Expedition is for sale today.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isnt much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 98,279 kms. Its star white metallic trocoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Expeditions trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited and youll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2AT8MEA39846.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2021 Ford Expedition

98,279 KM

Details Description

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition

Limited

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

98,279KM
Used
VIN 1FMJK2AT8MEA39846

  • Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Trocoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,279 KM

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Active Cruise Control, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, 4G LTE

This 2021 Ford Expedition is for sale today.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 98,279 kms. It's star white metallic trocoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dual-row sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a large touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include adaptive cruise control, power heated and cooled leather seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2AT8MEA39846.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-XXXX

1-866-264-2278

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2021 Ford Expedition