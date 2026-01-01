Menu
Odometer is 5119 kilometers below market average!

4WD, 2nd Row Captains Chairs w/Armrests, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 600A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Luxury Leather-Trimmed Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Agate Black Metallic
2021 Ford Expedition Platinum 600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | FRONT DUAL A/C | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER MOONROOF | POWER LIFTGATE
600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | FRONT DUAL A/C | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER MOONROOF | POWER LIFTGATE 4D Sport Utility
3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic
4WD

2021 Ford Expedition

93,256 KM

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum 600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION

13509431

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum 600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

(226) 705-0444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
93,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJU1MT6MEA75096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 93,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 5119 kilometers below market average!

4WD, 2nd Row Captain's Chairs w/Armrests, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 600A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Luxury Leather-Trimmed Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Agate Black Metallic
2021 Ford Expedition Platinum 600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | FRONT DUAL A/C | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER MOONROOF | POWER LIFTGATE
600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | FRONT DUAL A/C | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER MOONROOF | POWER LIFTGATE 4D Sport Utility
3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic
4WD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Ford Expedition