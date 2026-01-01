$51,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition
Platinum 600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
(226) 705-0444
Certified
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 93,256 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 2nd Row Captain's Chairs w/Armrests, 3.73 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 600A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Luxury Leather-Trimmed Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.
Agate Black Metallic
2021 Ford Expedition Platinum 600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | FRONT DUAL A/C | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER MOONROOF | POWER LIFTGATE
600A | HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | FRONT DUAL A/C | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER MOONROOF | POWER LIFTGATE 4D Sport Utility
3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic
4WD
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
