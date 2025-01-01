$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT SYNC4
2021 Ford F-150
XLT SYNC4
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Step inside and enjoy a comfortable ride with Cloth 40/20/40 front seats, air conditioning, and an easy-to-use SYNC 4 infotainment system with AM/FM radio and 6 speakers. Stay connected and safe with the Emergency Communication System (SYNC 4 911 Assist), exterior parking camera, and remote keyless entry.
This truck is designed for convenience with heated power door mirrors, speed control, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The 17''' silver-painted aluminum wheels and chrome bumpers add a stylish touch, while the auto high-beam headlights, fog lights, and fully automatic headlights ensure great visibility.
Other great features include:
Brake assist & ABS brakes for added safety
Front wheel independent suspension for a smooth ride
Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space
Rear step bumper & block heater for extra utility
With its combination of power, comfort, and advanced features, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Don't miss out, schedule a test drive today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-684-8791