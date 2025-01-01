Menu
Take on any road with confidence in this 4WD truck, built for both work and play! Equipped with 4-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control, and traction control, this truck delivers reliable performance in all conditions.<br><br>Step inside and enjoy a comfortable ride with Cloth 40/20/40 front seats, air conditioning, and an easy-to-use SYNC 4 infotainment system with AM/FM radio and 6 speakers. Stay connected and safe with the Emergency Communication System (SYNC 4 911 Assist), exterior parking camera, and remote keyless entry.<br><br>This truck is designed for convenience with heated power door mirrors, speed control, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The 17 silver-painted aluminum wheels and chrome bumpers add a stylish touch, while the auto high-beam headlights, fog lights, and fully automatic headlights ensure great visibility.<br><br>Other great features include:<br><br> Brake assist & ABS brakes for added safety<br> Front wheel independent suspension for a smooth ride<br> Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space<br> Rear step bumper & block heater for extra utility<br><br>With its combination of power, comfort, and advanced features, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Dont miss out, schedule a test drive today!<p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2021 Ford F-150

141,780 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
141,780KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E81MKE85157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Take on any road with confidence in this 4WD truck, built for both work and play! Equipped with 4-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control, and traction control, this truck delivers reliable performance in all conditions.

Step inside and enjoy a comfortable ride with Cloth 40/20/40 front seats, air conditioning, and an easy-to-use SYNC 4 infotainment system with AM/FM radio and 6 speakers. Stay connected and safe with the Emergency Communication System (SYNC 4 911 Assist), exterior parking camera, and remote keyless entry.

This truck is designed for convenience with heated power door mirrors, speed control, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The 17''' silver-painted aluminum wheels and chrome bumpers add a stylish touch, while the auto high-beam headlights, fog lights, and fully automatic headlights ensure great visibility.

Other great features include:

Brake assist & ABS brakes for added safety
Front wheel independent suspension for a smooth ride
Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space
Rear step bumper & block heater for extra utility

With its combination of power, comfort, and advanced features, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Don't miss out, schedule a test drive today!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

