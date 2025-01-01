$39,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,600KM
VIN 1FTFW1E88MFA95648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Cargo Box Lighting, Blind Spot Detection, 4G LTE, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, SiriusXM, Tow Package
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 160,600 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E88MFA95648.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 160,600 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E88MFA95648.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 103,879 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus UX 250H 68,340 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Micra S 78,150 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Ford F-150