$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van MR CARGO RWD
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van MR CARGO RWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,671KM
VIN 1FTBR1C80MKA09037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 107,671 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van is for sale today.
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This van has 107,671 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBR1C80MKA09037.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude 113,820 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 110,565 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD 146,365 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Ford Transit