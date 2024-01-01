$31,500+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Acadia
SLE
2021 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,481KM
VIN 1GKKNKLS9MZ123059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Climate Control, WiFi 4G, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2021 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 56,481 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes very well equipped with the essentials such as LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, an 8 inch color touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power liftgate, an HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, heated front seats, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
