$19,999
Location
Certified Cars
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD at Certified Cars! This black beauty boasts a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, giving you the confidence to tackle any adventure. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate Canadian winters and enjoy peace of mind on any road. This Terrain SLE comes equipped with a comfortable black interior, featuring heated front seats to keep you cozy on chilly mornings.
The Terrain SLE doesn't skimp on technology either. Enjoy the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seamlessly connecting your smartphone to the vehicle's infotainment system. The sleek 8-inch touchscreen display allows you to navigate, listen to music, and stay connected on the go. Safety is a priority, which is why this Terrain SLE is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist, providing you with an extra layer of protection on the road.
This Terrain SLE comes with a mileage of 190,457km, demonstrating its reliability and durability. With its impressive features and excellent condition, this GMC Terrain SLE is a steal! Visit Certified Cars today to experience this vehicle for yourself.
Here are five of the Terrain SLE's most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of AWD, perfect for Canadian roads.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly connect your smartphone for entertainment and navigation.
- Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have advanced safety features at your disposal.
- Powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo Engine: Enjoy the smooth and efficient performance of a powerful engine.
