LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FORWARD COLLISION ASSIST * FORWARD PEDESTRIAN DETECTION * REMOTE START * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 1.5L  4 CYL., AUTO, AWD * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 17 ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. 

Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD at Certified Cars! This black beauty boasts a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, giving you the confidence to tackle any adventure. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate Canadian winters and enjoy peace of mind on any road. This Terrain SLE comes equipped with a comfortable black interior, featuring heated front seats to keep you cozy on chilly mornings.

The Terrain SLE doesnt skimp on technology either. Enjoy the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seamlessly connecting your smartphone to the vehicles infotainment system. The sleek 8-inch touchscreen display allows you to navigate, listen to music, and stay connected on the go. Safety is a priority, which is why this Terrain SLE is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist, providing you with an extra layer of protection on the road.

This Terrain SLE comes with a mileage of 190,457km, demonstrating its reliability and durability. With its impressive features and excellent condition, this GMC Terrain SLE is a steal! Visit Certified Cars today to experience this vehicle for yourself.

Here are five of the Terrain SLEs most sizzling features:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of AWD, perfect for Canadian roads.
Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly connect your smartphone for entertainment and navigation.
Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have advanced safety features at your disposal.
Powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo Engine: Enjoy the smooth and efficient performance of a powerful engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

2021 GMC Terrain

190,457 KM

Details Description Features

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE ** AWD, LDW, FCW **

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE ** AWD, LDW, FCW **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
190,457KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV6ML375180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,457 KM

Vehicle Description

LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FORWARD COLLISION ASSIST * FORWARD PEDESTRIAN DETECTION * REMOTE START * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 1.5L  4 CYL., AUTO, AWD * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 17" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.  LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS

Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD at Certified Cars! This black beauty boasts a powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, giving you the confidence to tackle any adventure. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate Canadian winters and enjoy peace of mind on any road. This Terrain SLE comes equipped with a comfortable black interior, featuring heated front seats to keep you cozy on chilly mornings.

The Terrain SLE doesn't skimp on technology either. Enjoy the convenience of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seamlessly connecting your smartphone to the vehicle's infotainment system. The sleek 8-inch touchscreen display allows you to navigate, listen to music, and stay connected on the go. Safety is a priority, which is why this Terrain SLE is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist, providing you with an extra layer of protection on the road.

This Terrain SLE comes with a mileage of 190,457km, demonstrating its reliability and durability. With its impressive features and excellent condition, this GMC Terrain SLE is a steal! Visit Certified Cars today to experience this vehicle for yourself.

Here are five of the Terrain SLE's most sizzling features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of AWD, perfect for Canadian roads.
  2. Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  3. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly connect your smartphone for entertainment and navigation.
  4. Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have advanced safety features at your disposal.
  5. Powerful 1.5L I4 Turbo Engine: Enjoy the smooth and efficient performance of a powerful engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-688-8822

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2021 GMC Terrain