$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,869KM
VIN KM8R5DHE5MU306279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound, Captain Chairs, Head-Up Display, Intercom, Driver Assistance, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is for sale today.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 113,869 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy. This Ultimate Palisade brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, 14 spoke aluminum wheels, chrome skid plates, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille, rain sensing wipers, dual panel sunroof with fixed rear panel, and a 115V outlet. Other premium features include leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, and remote start. 7 Passenger AWD
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is for sale today.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 113,869 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy. This Ultimate Palisade brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, 14 spoke aluminum wheels, chrome skid plates, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille, rain sensing wipers, dual panel sunroof with fixed rear panel, and a 115V outlet. Other premium features include leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, and remote start. 7 Passenger AWD
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude 113,820 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 110,565 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD 146,365 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Hyundai PALISADE