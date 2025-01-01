$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred w/Trend Package HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARPLAY
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 68,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Highlighted Features:
AWD capability for superior traction
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel perfect for winter
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration
Auto-dimming rear-view mirror & HomeLink garage door transmitter
18''' Alloy wheels and sleek body-colour bumpers
BlueLink Emergency Communication System for added peace of mind
Interior Comfort & Convenience:
Power driver seat
Power windows & door locks
Tilt & telescoping steering wheel
Auto high-beam headlights & fully automatic lighting
Remote keyless entry & push-button start
Rear window defroster and wiper
Safety First:
4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS & Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control
Dual front and side airbags, plus overhead airbag
Rear anti-roll bar & four-wheel independent suspension
Tire pressure monitoring system
Entertainment:
AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System with 6 speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Whether you're commuting through the city or heading off the beaten path, this SUV delivers the features and reliability you need. Book your test drive today!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
905-684-8791