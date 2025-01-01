Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

68,820 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARPLAY

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package HEATED FRONT SEATS | CARPLAY

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
68,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ2MH317010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 68,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy comfort, convenience, and confidence in this well-equipped All-Wheel Drive SUV, perfect for Canadian roads all year round! Finished with a stylish Beige interior featuring YES Essentials Stain-Resistant Cloth Seats, this vehicle blends durability with comfort.

Highlighted Features:

AWD capability for superior traction

Heated front seats & heated steering wheel perfect for winter

Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror & HomeLink garage door transmitter

18''' Alloy wheels and sleek body-colour bumpers

BlueLink Emergency Communication System for added peace of mind

Interior Comfort & Convenience:

Power driver seat

Power windows & door locks

Tilt & telescoping steering wheel

Auto high-beam headlights & fully automatic lighting

Remote keyless entry & push-button start

Rear window defroster and wiper

Safety First:

4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS & Brake Assist

Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control

Dual front and side airbags, plus overhead airbag

Rear anti-roll bar & four-wheel independent suspension

Tire pressure monitoring system

Entertainment:

AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System with 6 speakers

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Whether you're commuting through the city or heading off the beaten path, this SUV delivers the features and reliability you need. Book your test drive today!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe