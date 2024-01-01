$21,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata
2.5L PREFERRED
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,205KM
VIN 5NPEG4JA2MH126210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.
The very stylish design of this 2021 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the vast amounts of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings. For a look at the sedan of the future, check out this 2021 Hyundai Sonata.This sedan has 88,205 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is 2.5L Preferred. This Preferred Sonata comes with some of the best tech available, like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, touchscreen infotainment, soft touch interior materials, heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. You also get great style with alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, and chrome exterior trim.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Hyundai Sonata