The 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Ultimate in a striking blue finish offers a front-wheel-drive experience paired with agile handling, making it an excellent choice for those seeking both efficiency and style. Command attention with its polished alloy wheels and confident stance. The blue exterior cannot go unnoticed, while the interior spoils you with luxurious leather seats and metal-look trim that elevate the sophistication inside the cabin. Enjoy the practicality of power seats, power windows, and a leather steering wheel, which promise added convenience for every journey. Technologically advanced, this Sonata Hybrid Ultimate keeps you connected with smart device integration and a user-friendly navigation system. The heads-up display ensures you keep your eyes on the road, supported by a suite of safety features including lane assist, brake assist, and parking sensors that add an extra layer of security. With automatic parking, keyless entry, and remote start, your driving experience becomes effortless and enjoyable. If youre in the market for a sedan that combines innovation, comfort, and performance, this 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the perfect fit. Reach out to our dealership to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take it for a test drive today.

2021 Hyundai Sonata

120,250 KM

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Ultimate Ultimate Sedan

12705054

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Ultimate Ultimate Sedan

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,250KM
VIN KMHL34JJ8MA020270

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,250 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Remote Parking System

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235

2021 Hyundai Sonata