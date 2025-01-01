$20,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid Ultimate Ultimate Sedan
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid Ultimate Ultimate Sedan
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Ultimate in a striking blue finish offers a front-wheel-drive experience paired with agile handling, making it an excellent choice for those seeking both efficiency and style.
Command attention with its polished alloy wheels and confident stance. The blue exterior cannot go unnoticed, while the interior spoils you with luxurious leather seats and metal-look trim that elevate the sophistication inside the cabin. Enjoy the practicality of power seats, power windows, and a leather steering wheel, which promise added convenience for every journey.
Technologically advanced, this Sonata Hybrid Ultimate keeps you connected with smart device integration and a user-friendly navigation system. The heads-up display ensures you keep your eyes on the road, supported by a suite of safety features including lane assist, brake assist, and parking sensors that add an extra layer of security. With automatic parking, keyless entry, and remote start, your driving experience becomes effortless and enjoyable.
If youre in the market for a sedan that combines innovation, comfort, and performance, this 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the perfect fit. Reach out to our dealership to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take it for a test drive today.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
833-977-1235