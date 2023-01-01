Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

26,037 KM

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend Moonroof Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend Moonroof Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

26,037KM
Used
  • Stock #: 16576
  • VIN: KMHRC8A3XMU125989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,037 KM

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

