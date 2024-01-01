$30,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Elite
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Elite
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,500
+ taxes & licensing
55,815KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDDB4MT548338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Navigation, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Connectivity, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Memory Seats, LED Lights, Heated Steering Sheel, Proximity Key, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera
This 2021 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package.This SUV has 55,815 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Compass line, this Trailhawk Elite comes even more trail ready with added navigation, wi-fi, LED lighting, driver memory settings, and heated and cooled leather seats. Stay connected on your daily commute or next adventure with Jeeps Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless connectivity. This family crossover lets you cruise in style and comfort with a heated leather steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a proximity key, remote start, cornering lamps, fog lamps, rear park assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB4MT548338.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$30,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Jeep Compass