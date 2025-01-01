$36,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
High Altitude
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,876KM
VIN 1C6HJTFG0ML605220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,876 KM
Vehicle Description
LED Lights, Leather Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 113,876 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is High Altitude. Off roading, meet luxury. This Gladiator High Altitude brings luxury and even more off road capability to the popular Jeep Gladiator with added navigation, Alpine premium audio system, remote start, a proximity key, Dana front and rear axles, LED lighting, heated leather seats, and a heated steering wheel. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with a Trail Rated badge, towing equipment, skid plates, heavy duty front and rear shocks, aluminum wheels, tow hooks, side steps, removable cabin panels and windows, and fog lamps. Stay comfortable and connected on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice activated air conditioning, and blind spot assist, and ParkSense parking assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTFG0ML605220.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2021 Jeep Gladiator