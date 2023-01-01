2021 Jeep Renegade

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 2 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10622661

10622661 Stock #: 16649

16649 VIN: ZACNJDC13MPN25016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Omaha Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16649

Mileage 5,202 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.